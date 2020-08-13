Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' IMDb Rating Drops Below 5

On August 12, the Indian Air Force (IAF) wrote a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), expressing their disappointment over the 'negative portrayal of the Armed Forces' in the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. And, now it seems like the controversy around the film has affected its IMDb rating. The IMDb page of the film has numerous reviews with 1-star. Talking about the current IMDb rating of the film, it stands at a low 4.6 out of 10. 4658 users (and is still counting) who have rated the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena's IMDb rating drops

(Image courtesy: IMDb page)

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Takes 'Mood 2020 Challenge' While Crossing Fingers For September; Watch

IAF on Gunjan Saxena

In the brief letter to CBFC, IAF wrote that they had an elongated discussion with producers, Dharma Productions, who 'promised that they would portray the Armed Forces with authenticity and ensure that the younger generation is motivated to join the Indian Air Force'. However, going by the trailer of the film, IAF believes 'certain scenes have portrayed the Armed Forces in a negative light.'

In the letter, IAF also informed that they contacted Karan Johar of Dharma Productions immediately after the trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer was sent to them. IAF requested them to delete or modify a few scenes, which the producers of the forthcoming film did not adhere to. Instead, the makers inserted a disclaimer at the beginning of the film.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her 'many Moods' As She Kick-starts 'Gunjan Saxena' Promotions

In the letter accessed by ANI, IAF wrote, “In the aim to glorify the screen character of ‘Ex-Fit Lt Gunjan Saxena’, M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF.”

Gunjan Saxena's review

Talking about the audience review, the biopic flick managed to garner a positive response on the internet. Twitterati reviewed the film and called it "inspiring" and "an extraordinary tale".

READ | Janhvi Kapoor And Angad Bedi Pose In Uniform In New Still From 'Gunjan Saxena'; See Pic

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl details

The Saran Sharma directorial, based on ex-flight Lieutenant, started streaming on Netflix from August 12 onwards. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. It narrates the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena, and her struggles to prove her mettle as an Air Force Officer.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Announces 'Gunjan Saxena' Trailer, Says It's ‘the Most Special Experience'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.