Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother Sridevi On Birth Anniversary With A Throwback Picture

August 13 marks the 57th birth anniversary of legendary actress Sridevi who enthralled her fans with her iconic films and roles over the years in the entertainment industry. To commemorate the special day, several fans members of the film fraternity took to their social media handles to remember and laud the glorious work of the late actor. Apart from the celebs, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor who has managed to create a niche in Bollywood with her stupendous acting shared a throwback picture on social media along with her wishes.

Janhvi Kapoor shares throwback pic with mother Sridevi

The Dhadak actress who made her Bollywood debut just a month after her mother’s untimely demise shared a monochrome adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram. In the picture, a happy Janhvi can be seen hugging her mother Sridevi. Keeping the caption more short and appropriate, the actress wrote, “I love you, Mumma.”

Several stars also extended their wishes to the great actress in the comment section. Kartik Aaryan was the first one to wish the late actress and wrote, “Happy birthday to the legend” along with several heart-shaped emoticons. Followed by Kartik were Maheep Kapoor, Bhumi Pdnekar, and Zoya Akhtar who too extended their wishes while pouring in love on the lovable throwback picture along with heart-shaped emoticons.

Apart from the stars, scores of Janhvi and Sridevi's fans also shared their memories of the late legendary actress in the comment section. One of the users praised Janhvi and wrote that her mother wherever she is would be proud of her daughter now. Another user wrote that people are still not able to overcome the huge loss and miss seeing Sridevi on the screen. A third user thanked the actress for sharing such a beautiful picture on the special occasion and also wrote that this is the best birthday gift that a daughter can give to her mother.

Meanwhile, apart from her daughter, Anushka Sharma also shared a heartwarming tribute to the Lamhe actor on her birth anniversary. The PK actor shared a video wherein she shared two pictures of the late actor. In one of the pictures, one can see a monochrome still of the Mr. India actor from one of her films. Her mesmerizing expression is making the picture look like a visual delight. Anushka also shared a picture from an earlier photoshoot of the late actor. The Chandni actor can be seen donning a sleeveless purple gown which she had paired up with statement bracelets and earrings. The actor can be seen flashing her infectious smile in the picture.

