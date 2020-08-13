Has Sadak 2 Trailer Become The Most Disliked Video On YouTube Ever?

Sadak 2 has been making the headlines for several reasons throughout the year. As the trailer of the film has now been released, it has garnered more dislikes than likes, on YouTube. Some are even considering it the most disliked video on YouTube ever. Read on to know more details:

Is Sadak 2 the most disliked video on YT?

On August 11, 2020, the official YouTube channel of Fox Star Hindi posted the first official trailer of Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt's upcoming drama thriller flick Sadak 2. Within just two days of its posting, the Sadak 2 trailer garnered over 343,480 likes from fans of the actors. But the trailer made the headlines for the number of dislikes it has received. The first official trailer of the Mahesh Bhatt film has garnered over 63,53,238 dislikes at the time of writing this article. It means that the video has 63 lakh dislikes and only around 3 lakh likes.

It is being said that this trailer is the most disliked video on YouTube ever. However, according to stats, YouTube Rewind 2018 has the most number of dislikes. It has over 18.8 million dislikes but its like-dislike ratio is 86%. On the other hand, Sadak 2 has fewer dislikes than the YouTube Rewind video but its like-dislike ratio is 95%. Here is the Sadak 2 trailer:

Why did this happen?

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans of the actor started calling out Bollywood filmmakers and actors over unfair nepotism in the industry. The debate of insider vs outsider caught fire and it sparked a huge controversy that led to the trend of #BoycottSadak 2, on social media platforms. Also, the film was rated high on the Nepometer app developed to detect nepotism in Bollywood. Thus, the trailer of the film is receiving heat on the internet.

Mahesh Bhatt returned to directing films after a long time for Sadak 2. It features his daughter Alia Bhatt in the lead role, along with Aditya Roy Kapur. It also features Sanjay Dutt, who is reprising his role from the first Sadak film, which featured Pooja Bhatt. The film is set to release on August 28, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

