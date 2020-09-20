Daily Entertainment Recap Sep 18: Kriti Sanon's Cryptic Post And Other News Of The Day

A lot of things happened in B'town that made it to headlines today. From Kriti Sanon sharing a cryptic post to Sunny Leone going on a lunch date, several fascinating events were in the news. Read on to know the entertainment recap for September 18, 2020:

Kriti Sanon shares a self-written thought

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram as she shared her views about the involvement of too many people in something and the chaos it causes. Kriti authored the cryptic note herself as she expressed how a fight which starts for one reason. After the involvement of too many might completely lose its authenticity and lead to only the fulfillment of selfish motives.

Sunny Leone went on a lunch date

Sunny Leone on her Instagram shared pictures from her recent lunch date. The actor was casually dressed in a grey embellished t-shirt, with basic makeup and accessories. Leone also shared a quote along with her post that said - "It's funny how the people that know the least about you always have the most to say." Her caption said - ''Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!''

Sanjay Dutt's family is staying together after 6 months

The COVID-19 lockdown has been troublesome for many. Maanayata Dutt and her family also had to stay away from each other for over 6 months. While Baba was in Mumbai, Maanayata and their twins Shahraan and Iqra were staying at their Dubai residence. Maanayata took to her Instagram to share a picture of the 4 together and captioned it as - ''Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen'' 🙏

SSR gets a wax statue from Asansol sculptor

It's been over three months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Even now, his fans are doing everything possible to celebrate the actor's life. While a petition started a few days ago to get a statue of SSR added at The Madame Tussauds Museum, Sukanto Roy from Asansol has already created a wax statue of the actor.

Khaali Peeli's soundtrack's lyrics changed again

Khaali Peeli's soundtrack Beyoncé Sharma Jaayegi saw another change in its lyrics. The hook line has now been completely rewritten and changed to "Tera Dekh Ke Nakhra, Yeh Duniya Sharma Jaayegi." The song received major flak on its original lyrics as it sent apparently away a slightly racist message, as complained by netizens.

Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey in pivotal roles, whereas Jaydeep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik appear in supporting roles. It is set to release on Zee5, this October 5, 2020.

