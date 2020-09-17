Kriti Sanon Gives Glimpse Of Her Family Getaway; Shows Her 'calm Corner For Few Days'

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her calm corner. The actor has stepped out with her family for a vacation. In the video, she gave a look at the villa where she is vacationing with her family. A swimming pool with a cute aesthetic seating can be spotted in the video. Kriti Sanon’s video also has background music of the song Bahana by Akull.

Kriti Sanon also wrote, “My calm corner for few days”. Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon also shared the video of the same place and wrote, “Home for next few days”. Take a look at Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon’s Instagram story.

Kriti Sanon talks about her 'mantra' in life

Kriti Sanon has been brushing her writing skills while staying at home. The actor is often seen sharing pictures of her writings on her Instagram. In the recent past, Kriti Sanon shared a piece of her writing. Her poem was all about self-love and self-conscience. The actor also shared a long caption mentioning the reason behind sharing her writing. She wrote, "#MyMantra

Just... ðŸ’›P.S. : This is not a “cryptic” post! ðŸ™ðŸ» It isn’t For or Against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple..ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines! I write because i like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What You interpret actually depends on YOU, and not ME. ðŸ¦‹ðŸŒ¸ ðŸ™ðŸ»". (sic)

On the work front

Kriti Sanon will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in the film Bachchan Pandey. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Ahmed Khan’s much-awaited film, Heropanti 2. She will be seen sharing screen space with co-star Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The film is reportedly said to be a remake of the 2012 Korean action movie A Company Man.

She will also next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, which is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. Along with Kriti Sanon, the film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar. Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the character of an aspiring actor from a small town, who will end up being a surrogate mother for a couple.

