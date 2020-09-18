Kriti Sanon's Cryptic Post On Unstoppable Chaos Says 'it's Not About You, It's About Them'

Actor Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic message on people who seek attention in every situation. In the little note, she has spoken about the chaos and confusion that has been created due to various conflicts. In the comments section, Kriti Sanon’s followers have been trying to figure out why she put up such a message and towards whom it was directed.

Kriti Sanon’s quote with cryptic message

Actor Kriti Sanon recently took to social media to share her thoughts on how things get complicated with the involvement of too many people. The actor posted a little original note about some people who make everything about themselves. In the little note posted, Kriti Sanon has mentioned that some people start by fighting for others but they end up fighting with each other eventually. This creates some unstoppable chaos due to a difference in opinions. With time, the entire topic of discussion shifts, as people try to become the centre of attention. Kriti Sanon has decided to go caption-less with the thought hence leaving the people guessing. Have a look at the post on Kriti Sanon’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have been wondering what the message is about. A few of her fans have been of the opinion that the message has been written for Kangana Ranaut while a few others believe it is generic and points towards everyone. A bunch of her fans have also appreciated her for her subtle approach towards matters while also expressing how much they love her. Have a look at a few comments on Kriti Sanon’s post here.

Previously, Kriti Sanon had posted another message about pleasing people and being conscious. She wrote in the little note that everyone cannot be pleased and hence people must simply do what they feel is correct. She mentioned that the heart must be in sync with one’s conscience and rest would fall in place eventually. In the caption for the post, the actor mentioned that the message was not specifically for anyone and she was simply penning down her thoughts since they made her feel better. Have a look at the thought on Kriti Sanon’s Instagram here.

Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

