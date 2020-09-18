Sunny Leone Catches Up On 'world Drama' With A Powerful Quote; See Post

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a series of photos through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor posing for her selfie while on a lunch date. Here is everything that you need to know about Sunny Leone’s latest post on the social media platform. Check it out:

Sunny Leone catches up on world drama in her latest post

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a series of photos through her official account on September 18, 2020, Friday. In the first picture, the actor has sported a casual grey t-shirt with a quirky print on it. She has kept her short hair loose to match with the outfit. For a rounded off look, Sunny Leone has opted for minimal makeup and accessories. She has sported ear studs and applied a pink lip shade in the selfie.

The next photo in the series features a quote in white text against a black backdrop. It reads, “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you always have the most to say”. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sunny Leone has talked about the lunch date. SMoreover, the actor wrote how she has been catching up on world drama. The description read, “Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!”. Check out Leone’s latest post on the photo-sharing platform:

Comments on Sunny Leone's Instagram post

Within a couple of hours of sharing the Instagram post, Sunny Leone garnered more than 3,10,000 likes and more than 3870 comments on the social media platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their response to the picture. Many among them agreed with her quote. They also wrote how beautiful she looked in the selfie.

On the other hand, several people expressed their views through a series of emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, fire, hearts, sparkle, crowns, blossoms, and rose, to name a few. Here are some of the comments on Sunny Leone's latest post on Instagram. Check them out:

