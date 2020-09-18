Sanjay Dutt Meets His Kids Shahraan, Iqra After Months, Maanayata Thanks God; See Photo

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt were away from each other for 6 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they recently reunited and their twins Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt are finally living together after a long time. Maanayata Dutt recently shared a family photo where she expressed her happiness as her family finally reunited. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Urges Paparazzi To Wear Masks For Their Safety Amidst COVID-19, Watch

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt's recent Instagram post

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt were away for a few months because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Sanjay Dutt was in Mumbai while his wife and children were stuck in Dubai. Recently, Sanjay Dutt's family reunited as they flew back to Mumbai. In the post, viewers could see Sanjay Dutt's family posing for the camera.

The entire family is dressed in a monochromatic theme of black and white. Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are holding their twins, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt close in their arms. Maanayata Dutt wrote that she is thankful to God for the gift of her family. Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's family photo posted by Maanayata Dutt:

Also Read | Maanayata Dutt Gives Out Positive Vibes As She Unravels 'meanings Of Fear'; See Post

Fans of Sanjay Dutt have commented on the picture in huge numbers. Singer and VJ Sophie Choudhry commented with pink heart emojis. Actor Kunal Bakshi wrote, "God bless you all". Many fans commented with heart emojis on the picture. Take a look:

Source: Maanayata Dutt's IG

A sneak peek into Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt's IG

Maanayata Dutt often shares pictures of her family on her Instagram. She recently shared a picture of Sanjay Dutt. Since Sanjay Dutt recently had fallen ill, she shared a motivational quote along with the post. Being a supportive wife that she is, she started by quoting Kishore Kumar's song Rukk Jaana Nahi. She also wrote, "We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!" Take a look:

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Spotted Outside Yash Raj Film Studios, Actor Says 'he's In Good Health'

She also shares a lot of pictures of Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt on her Instagram. During Ganesh Chaturthi, she shared a candid picture of Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. They seem to have worn traditional outfits. Iqra was sorting flowers in her hair. The two have a candid moment as they smile looking away from the camera. The background of the candid picture was blurred out. Maanayata Dutt wrote a heartfelt caption along with the picture. She wrote - "Sands are shifting. God, protect your peace...answer your prayers #love #grace #positivity #dutts #ganpatibappamorya #beautifullife #thankyougod"

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Asks God To Protect Their Kids' Peace In Her New Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.