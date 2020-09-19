Daily Entertainment Recap - Sept 19: Deepika Teases Fans About Upcoming Project And More

A lot of things that happened in B’Town made it to the headlines today. Deepika Padukone hinted about a new project while PeeCee shared what inspired her through the week. Have a look at the pulse of the day here.

Deepika Padukone teases fans about an upcoming project

Deepika Padukone has a surprise for fans as she shared an Instagram story with the caption - "3 days to go..." The actor also tagged Shakun Batra, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Dhairya, and Ananya Pandey. Padukone had signed a movie with Shakun Batra and it is possible that the project will be announced soon.

This movie's shoots were to begin at the start of 2020 but got pushed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports by Mumbai Mirror, the shoots are now taking place in Goa as due to travel restrictions, the cast and crew couldn't fly to previously planned location, Sri Lanka.

B'Town pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Bollywood celebrities mourned the death of US Supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg, 87, was the second woman ever to become a justice at the nation's highest court. B'town celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Malaika Arora took to their Instagram and paid tribute to the Associate Justice of Supreme Court. RBG was a feminist icon and passed away on September 18 due to complications related to metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Priyanka Chopra shares her inspiration through the week

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram this week as well, as she shared a list of stories that inspired her this week. She shared 8 such stories from around the world, with her followers to send ahead some good, positive vibes. The actress has been doing this for some time now where she shares snippets from the good news that happened around the world and kept her going.

Sonu Sood wins hearts again as he helps a 4-month-old girl

Sonu Sood has stood for people in need like a "messiah" through this COVID crisis. Sood recently helped a man living in Vijaywada to successfully transfer his daughter to Hyderabad and got her operated. The elated father took to Twitter and told the world that Sonu Sood 'acted like an angel' when all his hopes had drowned and thanked the actor.

SSR's family appreciates

Even in wax, our #SSR looks so full of life. Thank you for the effort. pic.twitter.com/Lt55QQcsW6 — United for #SushantSinghRajput (@sushantf3) September 19, 2020

Sukanto Roy of Asansol made a wax-statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a tribute to the actor. The sculptor said that he really liked the actor and was sad when he learned about his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's family was elated with the statue as they said - "Even in wax, our SSR looks so full of life. Thank you for the effort."

