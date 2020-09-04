Daily Entertainment Recap Sept 4: Rhea Chakraborty, Ishan, Others Who Made Headlines Today

Many events took place in Bollywood today, making their way to the headline. From NCB raiding Rhea Chakraborty's residence to Ishaan Khattar sharing throwback pictures from his look test for Khaali Peeli and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Ridhima Kapoor remembering her father on his birthday, a lot of events made headlines. Here is the daily entertainment recap for September 4, 2020 at a glance.

Daily Entertainment recap September 4

NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty’s residence

In a massive update on Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence who is accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after the development, NCB also raided Samuel Miranda's residence. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) entered the fray in the Sushant death case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed them that they have evidence of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly dealing in narcotics. The agency has apprehended drug dealers who were allegedly in contact with Rhea's brother Showik.

Akshay Kumar knows ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’

Actor Akshay Kumar knows the correct answer to the viral question, 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?' On Friday, the actor posted a picture with Bear Grylls, in which the latter was seen cooking something. Akshay Kumar added a witty caption to this picture and wrote Rasode me Bear tha (sic). The actor will be featuring with survivalist Bear Grylls in the reality show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Renuka Shahane

Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you 🙂 https://t.co/wkR7u05rTB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked Kangana Ranaut not to return to Mumbai, the actor left a cryptic message about the city. Actor Renuka Shahane replied to the latter, asking her not to disrespect the city where all her dreams came true. Kangana Ranaut replied to the actor calling her ‘naïve’ and also stating that she expected better from her.

Ridhima Kapoor shares post for father Rishi Kapoor

Actor Ridhima Kapoor remembered her father Rishi Kapoor on his 68th birthday today. She shared a picture on her Instagram account and wrote a heartfelt note for him, also mentioning that he lived in her broken heart. Actor Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at a hospital in Mumbai.

Ishaan Khatter shares throwback picture

Actor Ishaan Khatter shared throwback pictures from his look test for Khaali Peeli. In the upcoming movie, the actor plays the role of a taxi driver. He shared three pictures from his look test for the movie and thanked his director for giving him a character he loved so much. He also mentioned that they had begun the production of Khaali Peeli exactly a year ago.

