When Sushant Singh Rajput recorded special message for PM Modi's initiative & birthday

Bollywood stars’ wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday and the leader’s replies to them had become a talking point. Another video that went viral on the same day was of Sushant Singh Rajput conveying his wishes to the PM in a throwback video. SSR is heard praising PM Modi in the video for a platform for women entrepreneurs as he concluded the message with a birthday wish.

When Sushant shot for a message for PM Modi

Sushant is seen expressing his views about the government launching the Women Entrepreneurship Platform in the video. He felt that the initiative will not just help boost the GDP of the country but also provide women the platform to bring different narratives.

The Chhichhore star is heard saying, “I think one of the biggest challenges of modern societies is the absence of the meanings and nuances in our various narratives and in the absence of opportunities and distorted mindset we have for women. Women Entrepreneurship Platform provides not only the much-needed opportunities to the wonderful women of our society, which will eventually have a massive impact on different markers like the GDP of our nation but also provide a wonderful way where women entrepreneur will bring in the much needed and absent values and meanings to our already efficient, cartesian and precise methods of carrying out various functions. The platform also provides the opportunity to kickstart variations of multiple narratives in a Darwinian way and acknowledges the missing nuances of the required values and meanings.”

Congratulating the PM for the initiative and wishing him for his birthday, he continued, “I, with immense pride and due respect, congratulate our Honourable Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, to have come up with such immediately required, highly efficient and timely initiative that could very well be the answer of the many existing, immediate and stubborn problems of our society. Happy Birthday sir! Jai hind!”

Sushant himself had supported the initiative by leading an event for NITI Aayog in 2018. His family had recently shared a video from his press conference, along with a strong message about a ‘huge talent being squashed ‘greedy bunch of shameless psychopaths and their scheming patrons'. SSR had echoed similar thoughts like the aforementioned video.

#SSR at @NITIAayog! A huge talent squashed by a greedy bunch of shameless psychopaths and their scheming patrons. pic.twitter.com/ENrozXuRuG — United for Justice (@sushantf3) September 12, 2020

He was also quoted as saying, “I am honoured to be associated with NITI Aayog and be a part of India's transformative journey. NITI Aayog is doing incredible work by empowering thousands of women in our country through the Women Entrepreneurship Platform and revolutionising the cashless economy by introducing a simple digital payments app - Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM). As a brand ambassador, it gives me an opportunity to drive the Digital India movement and support women entrepreneurs in India."

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then called him a ‘bright young actor’, who had gone too soon.

