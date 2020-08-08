Daily Entertainment Recap: Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID & Other News

A lot has happened in the entertainment industry today. From Rana Daggubati's wedding to Abhishek Bachchan testing negative for COVID-19, several events have made headlines. Therefore, here is a round-up of some major entertainment news of today. Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday. He took to his official Twitter handle and expressed gratitude to the hospital staff for the same.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!” Abhishek Bachchan also shared a similar post on Instagram. Check out the actor’s tweet:

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. ðŸ’ªðŸ½ thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. ðŸ™ðŸ½ THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

Samantha Akkineni and Rana Daggubati's candid photo

South Indian star Samantha Akkineni took to social media and shared a picture with Rana Daggubati on his wedding day. She seems excited about the occasion and is all smiles in the candid photo. Akkineni posted the snap with Rana Daggubati through her official Instagram account. The shot is from the Haldi ceremony, which took place in Miheeka Bajaj’s residence on August 6, 2020. In the candid picture, Samantha Akkineni and Rana Daggubati look engaged in their conversation.

Samantha Akkineni and Rana Daggubati are visible abiding by the theme of the Haldi ceremony. They have opted for yellow and white outfits. In the caption accompanying their photo, Samantha Akkineni wrote, “It’s time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star ... #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka (sic)." Check out their pic:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares his photo on Billboard in California

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister took to social media and shared a picture of Billboard in California. After his sudden demise, the hashtag ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ has been trending all over the world. So, recently, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and Instagram and posted a photo of the Billboard featuring the late actor’s photo.

Alongside the picture, the same hashtag was also visible. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a worldwide movement. #warriors4ssr.” Check out her tweet:

Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a world wide movement. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #worldforsushant @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/LngjJfsV4E — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 7, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty releases Sushant's gratitude list

Actor Rhea Chakraborty released a page from Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled her. In an interview with India Today, the actor revealed that the only thing of Rajput that she owned was his sipper. It has the movie Chhichhore written on it. Moreover, Rhea Chakraborty showed a page from his diary, which showcased a 'gratitude list'.

It read, "I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful to Sir in my life. I am grateful for Ma’am in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life (sic)". Check out the photo that Rhea Chakraborty shared:

Richa Chadha keeps forgetting her lines in a video

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha made a video in which the latter kept forgetting her lines. The hilarious content features the duo introducing themselves. In the second video, Richa Chadha fumbles with her lines and gets nervous. She also apologises to her boyfriend as he smiles.

Ali Fazal concludes the video by laughing out loud. He shared the same on Instagram and captioned it as, “Haha trying to record a feedback video. A few attempts. These two naayaab videos here are worthy of display me thinks. When you feed off the little post-its in your heads and phones to feed you the line ... hehe.. @therichachadha I think the words refused to jump onto our wagon here. Like food sometimes” (sic).

