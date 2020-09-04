Rishi Kapoor's 68th Birth Anniversary: Netizens Share Unseen Photos Of Late Actor

September 4, 2020, marked the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor. On the occasion of his birthday, a section of netizens remembered their favourite actor and praised his notable performance. Apart from sharing interesting trivia and heartwarming birthday wishes, a few Twitterati shared some unseen pictures of Rishi Kapoor. The pictures gave sneak-peek into Rishi Kapoor's childhood. Scroll down to check out some rare photographs of Rishi Kapoor shared by netizens to commemorate his 68th birth anniversary.

Netizens share rare photos of Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

Born in 1952, Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital on April 30, 2020, after being admitted there a day earlier. Issuing a statement after his demise, the Kapoor family said that he passed away after a two-year battle with Leukemia. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla.

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. At the age of three, he marked his first on-screen appearance in a cameo role for his father Raj Kapoor's 1955's release Shree 420. Later in 1970, he bagged a National Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Mera Naam Joker. His repertoire includes numerous blockbuster hits such Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, and Chandni, among many others. The actor was last seen in the film The Body, which featured Emraan Hashmi.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor's daughter and fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a few unseen pictures of the actor on the occasion of Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary. In a heartfelt post, Riddhima wrote, "Papa, / They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever!

I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us!"

