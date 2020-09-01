In Sushant Case, Rhea Chakraborty's Parents Summoned By CBI; Her Day 5 Grilling Deferred

In a big update on the investigation regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to summon Rhea Chakraborty's parents and will summon Rhea again on a different date. Rhea was earlier summoned for the fifth time on Tuesday. Additionally, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has clarified that the actor has not been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for her statement either.

BIG #BREAKING in Sushant case probe: Rhea Chakraborty's parents summoned; Rhea to not be grilled today; Tune in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2020

On Friday Rhea was summoned for the first time by the CBI and was grilled for around ten hours. On Saturday, she has summoned again and was asked to carry all documents pertaining to her bank accounts, transaction details and property papers. Rhea was also asked to carry the doctor's prescription as a proof of the drugs and medicines that she allegedly administered to Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with this Rhea was asked to carry all the consultation/appointment acknowledgments of the therapy sessions that she had booked between Sushant and the therapist who diagnosed. For the third time, Rhea was questioned over her financial details, deletion of hard drive data, and statements of other accused at the DRDO guesthouse by the CBI for over 10 hours.

According to sources, the CBI on Sunday questioned Rhea about her claims that Sushant suffered from 'mental illness.' She was also asked about her Europe trip in 2019 with Sushant, and about her claims that he had 'break down' at a hotel in Italy. The accused was asked about the doctor's visits, prescriptions and medicines that SSR allegedly had, and why she let him have drugs and other narcotics, if that was the case, when he was under medication, as the combination could have lethal consequences.

On Monday. after being quizzed for the fourth time by CBI for over 9 hours, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty pushed Republic TV's crew on being posed questions on her WhatsApp chats regarding drugs.

READ | Mumbai Police Officials Escort Rhea, Brother Showik Home From Santacruz Police Station

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

Previously, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in Mumbai cops investigation and is also along with an AIIMS forensic team analysing the homicide angle. Republic TV's own newsbreaks have soundly challenged the suicide theory in the case, and also brought out deep inconsistencies and incongruencies in the accounts of the key players involved.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik push Republic journalist after 9-hr CBI grilling

READ | Rhea Reaches CBI's DRDO Guesthouse For 2nd Day Of Interrogation In Sushant Death Probe

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.