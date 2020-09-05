Samyuktha Hegde's Bangalore Video, SSR's Sister On Showik's Arrest: Daily Recap For Sep 5

A number of events have occurred in the entertainment industry today. From Samyuktha Hegde's Bangalore park video to Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacting to Showik's arrest to have made headlines today. To sum it up in a single piece, here is a recap of some trending news that occurred in the entertainment industry on September 5, 2020.

Daily Entertainment recap for September 5, 2020

Samyuktha Hegde's Bangalore park video

Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde Has been making it to the headlines for her recent Instagram live upload. In the video, Samyuktha Hegde was seen filming a mob who attacked her for wearing workout clothes in the park. Hegde was working out with her friends when reportedly, a woman named Kavitha Reddy started commenting about Hegde’s choice of clothes. Hegde also shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it with, “The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr There are witnesses and more video evidence I request you to look into this #thisisWRONG Our side of the story".

Sushant's sister's response to Showik Chakroborthy's arrest

Shweta Singh Kirti recently decided to respond to Showik Chakroborthy's arrest. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared a picture of the news of Showik getting arrested through her Twitter. She also captioned it with, “Thank you, God. Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SS”. Shweta has certainly been dominating the social media with some of the most trending hashtags including #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR.

Bollywood pours in Teachers day wishes

Every year, September is celebrated a Teachers Day. Celebrities from the Bollywood industry have taken to their social media accounts to wish their teachers on his auspicious day. Ajay Devgn also shared a picture on his Instagram and captioned it with, “On Teachers' Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process". Similarly, Bipasha Basu also shared a post for the teachers on her Instagram and wrote, "If there were no teachers, all other professionals would not exist".

All that I am is the collective lessons I’ve learnt from all the teachers who continue to appear in my life, knowingly or unknowingly. I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place. #HappyTeachersDay — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 5, 2020

Video: 20-year-old solves complex maths problems within seconds, never went to school

A boy from Rajasthan’s Dudu tehsil has been getting a lot of attention on social media. He is being called as “superhuman” after a video of him mentally solving math problems went viral on the internet. The 2-minute long video was uploaded on Twitter and the boys are seen calculating hours and days of people’s lives like a piece of cake. The amazing clip has already been shared by a number of internet users and it has managed to get over 80K views in just hours of being uploaded.

Hey Twitter do your magic.. find this guy .. superhuman.. pic.twitter.com/9lO5SJHbi9 — Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) September 2, 2020

New OTT platform releases like JL50 and V movie

The film industry has gotten back with some of the most popular releases. Fans recently got some new Bollywood content to watch on OTT platforms. Abhay Deol’s JL50 is one of the latest releases that can be streamed on the OTT platform, Sony Max. Similarly, one of the most anticipated movies of the Telugu film industry, V has also been released. The movie stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari and is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Diljit Dosanjh's new song Born to Shine

Diljit Dosanjh also managed to make it to the headlines for released his new song, Born to shine. The also shared a small video of the song on his social media and wrote, “#BornToShine Video Out Now Circle Shota GalBaat Vaddi Eh@amritmaan106 @desi_crew @rahulduttafilms @elwa__ @famousstudios @kalikwest @sonalisingh @kakamohanwalia. P.S - DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME Link in BIO#diljitdosanjh #goat #greatestofalltime #binod”. The song’s music video has already managed to get over 550 K views in just 4 hours of being released.

