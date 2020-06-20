Salman Khan's 'Being Human' Used For Money-laundering In Garb Of Charity: Abhinav Kashyap

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput brought the spotlight on the power equations of the film industry. Amid reports that he was allegedly ‘boycotted’ by a section of the film industry, many vented out and shared their personal experiences. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the forefront of the attack against film families, Abhinav Kashyap too made headlines by alleging ‘sabotage’ at the hands of Salman Khan’s family.

READ: Dabangg Director Abhinav Singh Kashyap Alleges Salman Khan & Kin Sabotaged His Work

After his initial statement in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Dabangg director has continued to make sensational claims against the family. In his recent post, the director targetted Salman’s charity-cum-lifestyle brand Being Human.

Kashyap claimed that Being Human was merely a ‘show-off’, claiming it was the idea of his father Salim Khan. The filmmaker recalled how during the shooting of Dabanng, he saw five bicycles being distributed to the poor, but next day, it used to be reported in newspapers that 500 bicycles were distributed.

Kashyap claimed that the charity was a ‘clean-up exercise’ of Salman's 'goon image’, so that the media and the judges hearing his criminal cases could be influenced and 'have mercy' on him. Moreover, claiming that a Rs 500 jeans is sold for Rs 5000 by the brand, Kashyap wrote, “In the name of charity, money laundering is going on.”

He added that the family was ‘sprinkling dust into the eyes of people.” And that their intention was to ‘take, not give.’ Abhinav Kashyap also called for an investigation into the finances of Being Human and promised support to the government on it.

READ: Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap's Allegation, Says 'We Are Taking Legal Action'

Here’s the post

Earlier, in a post demanding investigation into Sushant’s death, Abhinav claimed the Khan family had sabotaged his career. After directing Dabangg, he claimed he was ousted from Dabangg 2, and that the family ran a smear campaign over his second film, first by not allowing it to release, and then when it found a producer and released, by ‘badmouthing’ it.

Salman’s brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan have reportedly sent him a legal notice. Salim Khan too had said that he did not want to waste his time reacting to the allegations, and urged Kashyap to even include names of his forefathers while slamming the family.

READ: Salim Khan Answers Abhinav Kashyap's Allegations: Should Add Names Of Our Forefathers Too

READ: Abhinav Kashyap Takes On The Khans Again; Claims 'someone Attempted To Log Into His Email'

