Asha Negi's Net Worth Sees Steady Rise From 'Pavitra Rishta' To Her Web Series 'Baarish'

Asha Negi kick-started her career by appearing in the daily soap titled Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, in 2010. Ever since then, she has been a part of several television shows. In 2019, Asha made her digital debut with the series titled Baarish. Having other projects in the pipeline, here's a look at Asha Negi's net worth.

Asha Negi's net worth

As per the report of Trendcelebsnow.com, Asha Negi's net worth is approximately Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1Million-$5Million). Asha Negi's income is apprehensive of her contribution to the television and digital industry. The actor began her career as a model and then went on to feature in several shows. Born and raised in Dehradun, Uttarakhand; after completing her education, the actor moved to Mumbai to pursue her career.

Asha Negi's shows

Asha Negi rose to fame in 2011 after her role as Purvi in Pavitra Rishta was well-received by the audience. After which, Asha Negi was seen in back to back serials like Shubh Vivah, Punar Vivah, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kumkum Bhagya among others. She was a part of several reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Bigg Boss 11, Bigg Boss 6 (as a guest), India's Best Dramebaaz among others.

Asha Negi's web series titled Baarish alongside Sharman Joshi received much-love from the audience. She was last seen in the web series titled Abhay. Helmed by Ken Ghosh, the show starring Kunal Kemmu, Elnaaz Norouzi and others received rave reviews from fans. Meanwhile, the actor has also bagged awards in her career.

Asha Negi's birthday

Asha Negi turned a year older on August 23. Amongst everyone's wishes, her ex-boyfriend, Rithvik Dhanjani's wish for her won many hearts. Rithvik posted a sassy picture of Asha and penned a lengthy note.

Dhanjani wrote, "You are the epitome of self love and grace Negi! To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being. May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place. Fly high butterfly. Happy birthday Asha Negi."

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

