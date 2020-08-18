Daler Mehndi's Net Worth As 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' Singer Rings In His Birthday

Daler Singh, known by his popular name Daler Mehndi, has carved a niche for himself in the music industry. The singer, songwriter, and record producer has given the industry a slew Bhangra hits that remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Known for his peppy and lively tracks, Daler Mehndi's songs like Tunak Tunak Tun and Bolo Ta Ra Ra hit the bullseye. Here's a look at Daler Mehndi's net worth.

Daler Mehndi's net worth

As per the report of Wealthy Persons, Daler Mehndi's net worth is Rs 112 crore ($15 million). Daler Mehndi's net worth can be apprehended on the basis of his music hits. Hailing from Patna, Bihar, the singer has also bagged laurels in his stellar career.

Daler Mehndi's career

After the super success of his song, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Daler released his second album titled Dardi Rab Rab. His song titled Na Na Na Re, featuring Amitabh Bachchan from the film, Mrityudaata received much love from fans. In the video, Daler Mehndi and Big B groove on the stage. Some of his songs like Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, Saade Dil Te Chhuriyan Chaliyan, Tuteya Ve Tuteya, among others remain fresh even today.

Daler Mehndi sang the title song in the super hit film Rang De Basanti. He also voiced the hit song- Halla Bol from the film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, featuring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Bipasha Basu. Akshay Kumar's song Bhootni Ke from Singh Is Kinng and other songs like Zor Ka Jhatka from Action Replay, Lena Dena from Commando, Gurbani from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag are all sung by Daler Mehndi.

Daler Mehndi's last song Jagga Jiteya in 2019 was from Vicky Kaushal's film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The song has hit 24M views online. Meanwhile, the movie churned great numbers at the box office and was also critically acclaimed.

Daler Mehndi's cars

Reportedly, the Punjabi pop singer has a huge collection of cars. Daler Mehndi has a Porsche Cayenne SUV with a gold wrap. Meanwhile, he reportedly also owns other cars too.

Daler Mehndi's birthday

As Daler Mehndi turns 53 on August 18, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans flocked to Twitter and shared stills from his songs and penned sweet wishes for the singing sensation. A user wrote, "Happy birthday to Daler mehndi. My prayers are that you stay healthy, be happy and you will always get the love of people."

