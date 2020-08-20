Randeep Hooda's Net Worth Soars Higher, Right From 'Monsoon Wedding' To 'Extraction'; Read

Randeep Hooda kick-started his career in the year 2001, by starring in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding. Ever since then, the actor has done a slew of movies in his illustrative career. He was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Having other projects in the pipeline, here's a look at Randeep Hooda's net worth.

Randeep Hooda's net worth

As per the report of NetWorthier, Randeep Hooda's net worth is Rs 74 crore ($10 Million). Randeep Hooda's net worth is contributed to by his appearances in films and several other events. Born to Dr Ranbir Hooda and Asha Devi Hooda, the actor completed his early schooling in Haryana, before he jetted off to Melbourne to pursue his degree.

Randeep Hooda's movies

After Monsoon Wedding, Randeep Hooda was roped in for films like D and Karma Aur Holi. However, he catapulted to fame after his appearance in the movie titled Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai received much-attention from fans. The film was critically acclaimed too.

After the success of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai in 2010, he starred in Tigmanshu Dhulia's 2011 directorial- Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. Randeep Hooda's notable work is in films like Jannat 2, Jism 2, Rang Rasiya among others. He became the talk of the town after his role in Highway (2014), opposite Alia Bhatt, received massive love from fans. The songs from Highway like Kahaan Hoon Main and Maahi Ve hit the bullseye.

Also Read | Daler Mehndi's net worth as 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' singer rings in his birthday

His recent Hollywood release titled Extraction, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and others was well-received by the audience. Randeep Hooda shared many BTS clips and glimpses of his role in Extraction, which amped up the excitement of moviegoers. Sam Hargrave's directorial released on Netflix and received rave reviews.

Also Read | Know Sharat Saxena's stunning net worth as the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor turns 70

As Randeep Hooda turns 44 on August 20, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans flocked to Twitter and shared stills from his movies and penned sweet wishes for Hooda. Actor Darshan Kumar posted a picture with Randeep and wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to a powerhouse talent, such a wonderful soul, my brother Randeep Hooda. Have a super-duper year ahead."

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to a powerhouse talent,such a wonderful soul,my brother @RandeepHooda 🎂🥳

Hve a super duper year ahead 💐 pic.twitter.com/ci07PxcSGG — Darshan Kumaar (@DarshanKumaar) August 20, 2020

Also Read |'Dangerous' pair Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's combined net worth will amaze you

Wish you a very happy birthday a most talented and handsome @RandeepHooda Ji 🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/3uE2vGflOL — Manoj Kumar (@BharatKumar1857) August 20, 2020

Also Read | What's Hasan Minhaj's net worth? Check out how well off is the 'Patriot Act' comedian-host

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.