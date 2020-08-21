Sana Khan's Net Worth As The 'Special Ops' Actor Rings In Her Birthday; Read

Sana Khan kick-started her career by appearing in the film, Yehi Hai High Society in 2005. Ever since then, the actor-model-dancer has been a part of several films and television shows. She has been a part of not only Hindi films but also Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language flicks. Last seen in Hotstar's Special Ops, here's a look at Sana Khan's net worth.

Sana Khan's net worth

As per the report of Findcelebritywiki.com, Sana Khan's net worth is approximately around Rs 11 crore to Rs 74 crore ($1.5 Million to $10 Million). Sana Khan's net worth is contributed to by her appearances in films and several TV shows. Born and raised in Mumbai, Sana was a part of several television commercials before she began her full-fledged acting career.

Sana Khan's movies

After Yehi Hai High Society, Sana made special appearances in films like E, Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. However, she rose to fame after her appearance in the Tamil film, Silambattam which was well-received by the audience. Helmed by S. Saravanan, Silambattam also stars Silambarasan and Sneha.

After Silambattam, her next Tamil film was Thambikku Indha Ooru in 2010. Her notable work is in films like Payanam, Mr. Nookayya, among others. Sana dipped her toes in the world of Kannada films in 2011 with her appearance in the movie, Kool...Sakkath Hot Maga. She was a part of the Malayalam flick, Climax and was also roped in for a slew of Telugu films like Gaganam and others. Sana Khan was a part of Salman Khan's Jai Ho and Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Sana Khan's shows

As far as her contribution to the television industry is concerned, Sana was a part of Bigg Boss 6. After which, she made guest appearances in the 7th, 9th, 10th, 12th and 13th season. She was last seen in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops, alongside Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta and others.

As Sana Khan turns 33 on August 21, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans took to Twitter and shared stills from her movies and penned sweet wishes for the actor. A user wrote, "Happy Birthday to the very beautiful Sana Khan. You are a great actress. Keep smiling."

