Salman Khan With Jacqueline Fernandez Or Saiee Manjrekar: Which Pair Impressed Fans?

In a career spanning more than thirty years, Salman Khan has given movies that have received many awards and accolades. The actor has given many superhits to the industry and his chemistry with his co-stars have always been appreciated.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Saiee Manjrekar, both the actors of Bollywood have impressed the viewers with their respective chemistry with Salman Khan on-screen. So, let's take a look at both the on-screen duos and also see whose chemistry mesmerized and charmed the fans more.

Salman Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen on-screen in the directorial hit of Sajid Nadiadwala titled Kick. This film introduced this pair together for the first time and their sizzling "hangover" chemistry made fans love them. The film had released in the year 2014 and featured this fresh pair.

The audience not only loved their onscreen chemistry but also praised the performances of the two actors, which contributed to the film being one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

After the blockbuster hit, Kick, Salman Khan and Jacqueline came together in the year 2018 for Remo D’Souza Race 3. This film brought back the chemistry of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez to the audiences.

Race 3 was the third instalment of Race series and became Salman Khan’s 4th highest opening day film. Recently, the duo were also seen in a fresh romantic track of the season in the form of, 'Tere Bina'. Watch it here-

Salman Khan with Saiee Manjrekar

Reportedly, it was like a dream come true for Saiee Manjrekar, as she said so herself in an interview with a leading portal, on working with Salman in her debut film, Dabangg 3. The movie starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sudeep in the lead roles was directed by Prabhudheva.

The story is about inspector Chulbul Pandey who encounters his enemy from the past. Salman Khan portrayed the role of a fearless cop who fights against his rival. This movie is the third part of the Dabangg franchise and collected an estimated ₹230 crores at the Box Office.

Saiee Manjrekar is Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter who made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3. She portrayed the role of a girl named Khushi in the film and romanced Salman Khan in the earlier part of the film. Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar's chemistry in the film garnered a positive response from the audiences.

