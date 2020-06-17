Zareen Khan Or Sonakshi Sinha: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Was Much Loved By Fans?

Every year, Bollywood sees the release of various movies belonging to different genres and eras. While some successfully impress fans, the others fail to perform at the box office. Sonakshi Sinha and Zareen Khan are two promising actors who have been lauded by fans for their acting skills. Both the actors have shared screen space with the superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan. Here’s taking a look at whose chemistry was much loved by their fans.

Zareen Khan & Salman Khan

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the 2010’s epic-action film Veer. The plot of Veer essays an epic love story of a Pindari warrior. Along with Salman Khan and Zareen Khan, Veer features Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Sohail Khan in pivotal roles. Along with the love story, the plot also sees the Pindari leader Prithvi Singh narrates his story to a reporter from the London Times.

Veer unveils the story of betrayal and deceit at the hands of the British and the King of Madhavgarh, which led to the massacre of 4500 Pindaris. The movie was criticised for its direction however, the chemistry between Zareen Khan and Salman Khan was much loved by the audiences. After Veer, Salman Khan and Zareen Khan collaborated together for the hit dancing number ‘Character Dheela’ from Ready. Sung by Neeraj Shridhar & Amrita Kak, the song went on to become one of the hit songs of the year.

Sonakshi Sinha & Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan collaborated with each other for the Dabangg film series which is one of the hit Indian film series of all the time. The franchise has so far released three hit instalments. Sonakshi Sinha has essayed the role of Rajjo, the wife of a Dabangg police officer Chulbul Pandey.

The plot of the series revolves around the life of Chulbul Panday who is known for his unique ways of dealing with every issue. The film series has a good dose of action, romance and drama for the viewers. Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan’s sizzling chemistry was much loved by fans and critics alike.

