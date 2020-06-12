Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez Or Salman Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan: What Pair Is Better?

Over three decades of appearing in films and entertaining the audience, Salman Khan has paired with several Bollywood stars. From his bonding with made co-stars to his romantic movies with female co-stars, the actor has left no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining his fans.

Salman Khan has worked with Jacqueline Fernandez in the film Kick, for which the duo was appreciated for their chemistry. Similarly, Salman Khan has also worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in many Bollywood films. Take a look at their box office numbers and reviews, to know which pair looked better on-screen:

Jacqueline or Kareena: Who looks better with Salman Khan on-screen?

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the film Kick along with actor Salman Khan. The action comedy film was about a man Devi who is addicted to trying new adventures every day. However, things start to turn really ugly when he decides to leave his girlfriend for a newly assigned task. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen as the love interest of Salman Khan in the film.

Kick was made on an estimated budget of ₹140 crores and collected nearly ₹400 crores. The film received mixed reviews for the action sequence and songs from the critics but was declared as a box-office hit. Moreover, the couple was also appreciated for their chemistry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan have been a part of several Bollywood films including some hit films like Kyon Ki, Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan's film Kyon ki received mixed reviews from the critic, but fans loved watching them as a pair on the big screen.

Their film Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan were declared as superhit films and also received positive reviews from the critics. Bodyguard made an estimated collection of ₹234 crores while Bajrangi Bhaijaan went on to make an estimated worldwide collection of ₹969 crores.

Although both actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Kareena Kapoor Khan look best when paired with actor Salman Khan, the latter's fans prefer watching him with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the silver screen.

