Daisy Shah's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Jai Ho' Actor

Actor Daisy Shah started her career by making an appearance in regional language films like bilingual action thriller Vandae Maathraram and Kannada film Bodyguard. The actor then made her debut in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan. The actor has shot two dance numbers for Kannada film Bachchan and Hindi film Bloody Ishq. She has also appeared in movies like Race 3 and Hate Story 3. Daisy Shah was last seen in Gujarati film Gujarat 11. On the occasion of Daisy Shah’s birthday, here is a quiz based on her movies and trivia.
Daisy Shah's birthday quiz
1. Which among these is Daisy Shah’s debut film in Bollywood?
- Bodyguard
- Jai Ho
- Kuda Kasam
- Hate Story 3
2. Which movie featured Daisy Shah alongside Salman Khan?
- Vandae Matharam
- Zameen
- Hate Story 3
- Race 3
3. Which among these is Daisy Shah’s Gujarati debut film?
- Gujarat 12
- Gujarat 20
- Gujarat 11
- Gujarat 6
4. Which movie featured Daisy Shah in the lead role with Tabu?
- Hate Story 3
- Race 3
- Khuda Kasam
- Jai Ho
5. Before her acting career, Daisy Shah worked on which position in movies?
- Assistant director
- Assistant photographer
- Assistant choreographer
- Director
6. In which movie did Daisy Shah play a role alongside Karan Singh Grover?
- Race 3
- Jai Ho
- Khuda Kasam
- Hate Story 3
7. Which among these did not feature Daisy Shah?
- Tu Issaq Mera
- Character Dheela
- Photocopy
- Mere Jalwo Ki
8. Can you spot Daisy Shah in this picture?
- Top left the second girl
- Top right third girl
- Bottom left the third girl
- None of the above girl
9. What kind of content Daisy Shah has posted till now on her Youtube channel?
- Dancing videos
- Makeup Videos
- Everyday Vlogs
- Her Songs and movies trailers
10. Which co-star of Daisy Shah was rumoured to be her beau after her debut?
- Karan Singh Grover
- Salman Khan
- Sunny Deol
- Sharman Joshi
Daisy Shah's quiz -answers
- Jai Ho
- Race 3
- Gujarat 11
- Khuda Kasam
- Assistant choreographer
- Hate Story 3
- Character Dheela
- Top left the second girl
- Everyday Vlogs
- Salman Khan
