Daisy Shah's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Jai Ho' Actor

Actor Daisy Shah started her career by making an appearance in regional language films like bilingual action thriller Vandae Maathraram and Kannada film Bodyguard. The actor then made her debut in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan. The actor has shot two dance numbers for Kannada film Bachchan and Hindi film Bloody Ishq. She has also appeared in movies like Race 3 and Hate Story 3. Daisy Shah was last seen in Gujarati film Gujarat 11. On the occasion of Daisy Shah’s birthday, here is a quiz based on her movies and trivia.

Daisy Shah's birthday quiz

1. Which among these is Daisy Shah’s debut film in Bollywood?

Bodyguard

Jai Ho

Kuda Kasam

Hate Story 3

2. Which movie featured Daisy Shah alongside Salman Khan?

Vandae Matharam

Zameen

Hate Story 3

Race 3

3. Which among these is Daisy Shah’s Gujarati debut film?

Gujarat 12

Gujarat 20

Gujarat 11

Gujarat 6

4. Which movie featured Daisy Shah in the lead role with Tabu?

Hate Story 3

Race 3

Khuda Kasam

Jai Ho

5. Before her acting career, Daisy Shah worked on which position in movies?

Assistant director

Assistant photographer

Assistant choreographer

Director

6. In which movie did Daisy Shah play a role alongside Karan Singh Grover?

Race 3

Jai Ho

Khuda Kasam

Hate Story 3

7. Which among these did not feature Daisy Shah?

Tu Issaq Mera

Character Dheela

Photocopy

Mere Jalwo Ki

8. Can you spot Daisy Shah in this picture?

Top left the second girl

Top right third girl

Bottom left the third girl

None of the above girl

9. What kind of content Daisy Shah has posted till now on her Youtube channel?

Dancing videos

Makeup Videos

Everyday Vlogs

Her Songs and movies trailers

10. Which co-star of Daisy Shah was rumoured to be her beau after her debut?

Karan Singh Grover

Salman Khan

Sunny Deol

Sharman Joshi

Daisy Shah's quiz -answers

Jai Ho

Race 3

Gujarat 11

Khuda Kasam

Assistant choreographer

Hate Story 3

Character Dheela

Top left the second girl

Everyday Vlogs

Salman Khan

Picture Courtesy: Daisy Shah Instagram/ Still from Daisy Shah's movies

