Kriti Sanon And Daisy Shah; Here's How The Actors Aced In Light Grey Outfits

Many of the leading ladies of Bollywood are nowadays choosing famous labels and their trendy clothing, which some times lead to fashion face-offs. Fans always get some quirky and different style goals by observing these celebrities. In the recent past, face-offs between two beautiful divas Kriti Sanon and Daisy Shah took place. Both Kriti Sanon and Daisy Shah wore a grey coloured outfit but styled it differently. Take a look at the pictures below:

Kriti Sanon

While attending her best friend’s wedding, Raabta actor Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a Zara Umrigar silver grey lehenga. Her stunning lehenga featured intricate butterfly and floral embroidery design. The design was filled with crystals. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, the actor teamed her attire with a matching sheer dupatta. Keeping her accessories minimal, Kriti opted for silver jhumkas. For glam, she opted for a well-defined eyes and red lips. Also, her sleek hair rounded off Kriti's look.

Daisy Shah

Clad in a mirrored grey Anarkali from Reeti Arneja, Jai Ho actor Daisy Shah made for a very pretty picture. Wearing matching flared pants with a semi-sheer dupatta, Daisy accessorised her outfit with silver strappy heels. Keeping her outfit simple, the actor styled her hair into voluminous waves and lined eyes. The actor wore heavy earrings to complete her look.

On the work front

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will soon resume work and has her hands full as she begins shooting alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal for the film Bachchan Pandey. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Ahmed Khan’s much-awaited film, Heropanti 2. She will be seen sharing screen space with co-star Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film is reportedly a remake of the 2012 Korean action movie A Company Man.

On the other hand, Daisy Shah was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Race 3. The actor has also been a part of Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. In addition to this, Daisy Shah has also been working in several regional films like Pori, Vandae Maatharam, Bachchan, and many more.

