Daisy Shah Asks Fans To Spot Her In Childhood Group Picture, Fans Find It Easy

Actor Daisy Shah recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself from her school days. In the picture posted, she can be seen gearing up for a stage performance with a group of girls, few of which have also dressed up as boys. In the comments section for the picture, her followers can be seen guessing which one of the ten girls is Daisy Shah. They can also be seen complimenting her look and her bright smile.

Daisy Shah’s childhood picture

Actor Daisy Shah recently took to Instagram to share an adorable childhood picture of herself. In the picture posted, a few girls can be seen decked up for a dance performance. A few of them can be seen dressed in bright pink Punjabi salwar kameez with two pigtails and a shawl around their heads. On the other hand, five of them are dressed as men, with black vests and colourful caps. They can also be seen with a painted moustache. The attire of the students indicates that they had been gearing up for a traditional Bhangra performance.

In the caption for the post, actor Daisy Shah has asked her followers to guess which one of the ten girls is the younger version of her. She has asked her followers to drop comments revealing her position in the childhood picture.

She has also tagged the segment as a ‘Throwback Thursday’ post while calling it “trivia” and remembering her childhood. A number of people have guessed her position in the picture while expressing their love for the actor. Have a look at a few affectionate comments, along with the guesswork on Daisy Shah’s picture here.

Daisy Shah has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated about her quarantine time through her social media. In a recent weekend post, actor Daisy Shah had revealed that she recently went cycling as a part of her weekend plan. In the picture posted, she could be seen wearing a face mask while enjoying the beauty of nature. She could be seen holding a cycle which she had been using as a mode of exercise.

In the caption for the post, Daisy Shah spoke about a Sunday which was spent productively by her. She also mentioned that the weekend brought her a content feeling as she went on a cycle ride. Have a look at the picture on Daisy Shah’s Instagram here.

