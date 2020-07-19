Making Of Jacqueline Fernandez And Daisy Shah's Action Scenes From 'Race 3' | Watch

Race 3 stars an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daruwala in the lead roles. The Remo D’Souza-directorial is the third instalment of the Race film series, which began in 2008. The action thriller movie does not show any resemblance to the previous two sequels. It revolves around a criminal family, who are working on their plan to execute one of the biggest heists. However, amid that, the members come across shocking revelations, which test their relationships and loyalties.

Race 3 is full of daredevil action sequences. The commercially successful movie also showcases stunts and fights between the female leads. So, we have shared what went into the making of action scenes between Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah that you must check out right away. Read on:

BTS of Girls In Action featuring Jacqueline Fernandez

After the release of Race 3 in 2018, its makers released a BTS video featuring what went into the making of the action thriller movie. Among others, Salman Khan Films also dropped a video on YouTube showcasing fight scenes between Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. The latter talks about her experience with the movie. The actor tells that while people have seen different types of action sequences, they have rarely witnessed action scenes featuring two female leads. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez calls the catfight ''raw, deadly and real''. Check out the video:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan praises Fernandez for her performance. He reveals that she ''fought like a tigress''. Moreover, director Remo D’Souza calls her hardworking and mentions how much effort she puts into her work. He also appreciates the physical attitude of Daisy Shah, who is also a dancer. Later on, Anil Kapoor also joins them and expresses that he has never seen any girl-on-girl action before.

Jacqueline Fernandez plays the role of Jessica Gomes, an Interpol officer. Suraj and Sanjana send her to Sikander (Salman Khan) and Yash (Bobby Deol) as a part of their plan. Meanwhile, Jessica is in the quest to search a hard disk, which contains videos of politicians. On the other hand, Daisy Shah portrays Sanjana Singh in Race 3. She is the sister of Sikander and Sooraj (Saqib Saleem), who has contempt for the former. Moreover, Sanjana believes that Shamsher (Anil Kapoor) is her father.

