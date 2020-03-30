The Debate
8 Dalgona Coffee Photos That Will Inspire You To Participate In This 'hot' Trend

Bollywood News

Dalgona Coffee is the new trend in the town and it has taken social media by storm. Here are 8 Dalgona coffee photos that will inspire to fetch one mug too.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
dalgona coffee trend

Dalgona coffee is the current trend on all the social media handles. It started off in one country and has quickly spread all over the world. Amidst the lockdown situation and self-isolation, people are trying out more and more ways to keep themselves busy and safe. Some have resorted to practicing breathing exercise, some took on Yoga and meditation, while others went on to learn cooking and helping their mothers. This is one of the reasons that the Dalgona coffee trend is skyrocketing. Read on to know more about various styles in which one can decorate and severe their Dolgona coffee here:

Dalgona coffee images that one can get inspired by

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shelby Hiadan (@sherubi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 도이 (@dodooi_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Srushty Ladegaam | Hyderabad (@hyderabadfoodtrip) on

A post shared by Trudy Leung | VANCOUVER 🇨🇦 (@missvancityfoodie) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rumela Roy (@mixandstir) on

A post shared by Shirin Shirazi (@shirindipity) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Food With Raunak (@raunak_katkar) on

A post shared by 🅵🅾🅾🅳 🅱🅰🆉🅰🆁 (@_foodbazar_) on

 

First Published:
