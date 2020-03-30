8 Dalgona Coffee Photos That Will Inspire You To Participate In This 'hot' Trend

Dalgona coffee is the current trend on all the social media handles. It started off in one country and has quickly spread all over the world. Amidst the lockdown situation and self-isolation, people are trying out more and more ways to keep themselves busy and safe. Some have resorted to practicing breathing exercise, some took on Yoga and meditation, while others went on to learn cooking and helping their mothers. This is one of the reasons that the Dalgona coffee trend is skyrocketing. Read on to know more about various styles in which one can decorate and severe their Dolgona coffee here:

Dalgona coffee images that one can get inspired by

READ | Kartik Aaryan Pledges Rs 1 Cr To PM-CARES; Says 'whatever I Am Today Is Because Of Fans'

READ | How To Make Dalgona Coffee With Vegan Ingredients Amidst Social Distancing



READ | What Is Dalgona Coffee Challenge? Here Are All The Answers To This Question!



READ | Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee At Home & Ace The Viral Trend



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.