"No Time To Die Trailer Looks Exceptional" Says Audience About Daniel Crag's Film

Hollywood News

No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. Trailer of the film was released which got many fans thrilled for it. Check out their reactions

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
No Time To Die

No Time To Die is the upcoming and latest instalment in the James Bond series. It stars Daniel Craig as the secret agent James Bond, whose code name is 007. Craig will reprise the character for the fifth time, and it is said to be his last one. Earlier a teaser and character posters where released. Now the first trailer of the film is out. Check out fan reactions on it.

No Time To Die trailer fan reactions

Trailer 

About the film

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, it is the twenty-fifth movie in the James Bond Series. The movie stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new addition to the cast is  Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen. No Time To Die is set to release in April 2020.

 

 

