"No Time To Die Trailer Looks Exceptional" Says Audience About Daniel Crag's Film

No Time To Die is the upcoming and latest instalment in the James Bond series. It stars Daniel Craig as the secret agent James Bond, whose code name is 007. Craig will reprise the character for the fifth time, and it is said to be his last one. Earlier a teaser and character posters where released. Now the first trailer of the film is out. Check out fan reactions on it.

No Time To Die trailer fan reactions

#NoTimeToDietrailer looks AMAZING! Craig Era Bond continues to impress. Glad to see Spectre elements being coming full circle! #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/d4ZZPkrLF9 — Nathan Almen (@Nate8AllMan) December 4, 2019

I’m a huge James Bond fan, and #NoTimeToDietrailer looks EXCEPTIONAL.



This looks like a direct sequel to Spectre, which is fantastic!



In an industry that substitutes CGI for substance, Bond excels because all the stunts are real.https://t.co/j0R1oF4lqN — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) December 4, 2019

The name is Bond... James bond... Goosebumps.. One heck of a trailer #NoTimeToDietrailer #DanielCraig @007 😍😍😍 April 2020 gonna be lit aff 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/4wXi5khLDt — ROHIT (@garudrr) December 4, 2019

#NoTimeToDietrailer This coming to Cinemas is fantastic. I Love James Bond and @DanielCraig is perfect for the part . Sad it’s his last but Respect to the extremely hard physical role he plays ❤️ — Andrée & Boo Boo (@Glouc123) December 4, 2019

It’s here and That’s the reason #BlackWidow had to run yesterday!

Never have doubts about #JamesBond, man! It looks astonishingly good. I didn’t care about #NoTimeToDie before. Now, I do care. I REALLY DO!!! pic.twitter.com/ixYXpbb4Jw — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) December 4, 2019

This is so good!! 🙌🏻

Cary Fukunaga is AMAZING.

And the cast is 🔥🔥

Looking forward to April!!#NoTimeToDietrailer #NoTimeToDie https://t.co/r18XGxTorp — Dunja (@DuniaJw) December 4, 2019

It looks like it's going to be the Best bond ever, I'm not joking here.#NoTimeToDietrailer — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) December 4, 2019

Trailer

About the film

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, it is the twenty-fifth movie in the James Bond Series. The movie stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new addition to the cast is Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen. No Time To Die is set to release in April 2020.

