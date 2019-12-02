The Debate
The Debate
'No Time To Die': 'Class Apart,' Fans React To Daniel Craig's New James Bond Teaser

Hollywood News

'No Time To Die' is the 25th installment in the James Bond series. It stars Daniel Craig as James Bond. Check out fan reactions on the teaser of the film

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
No time to die

James Bond is among the most popular movie characters. The James Bond series has more than 20 movies and the last one to release was Spectre. It starred Daniel Craig in the lead role of James Bond and was the fourth time he played the character. Now he is set to return with No Time To Die. The teaser of the film was released. Read to know more.

No Time To Die teaser

The upcoming and latest installment in the Bond series is No Tim To Die. It stars Daniel Craig as the secret agent James Bond, whose code name is 007. Daniel will reprise the character for the fifth time, and it is said to be his last one. The teaser of the film was recently out. It says that the full trailer for the film will be out on Wednesday. Below is the teaser.

Fan Reactions

Published:
