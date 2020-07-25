Tamilrockers Leaks Kannada Comedy 'French Biryani' A Day After Its Release

Tamilrockers recently leaked the movie French Biryani online. The notorious website usually leaks films before or after their release and has in the past leaked many famous movies like Love by Gaspar Noe, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Tarantino and many such films. The site has also been notorious when it comes to leaking popular web series.

French Biryani Leaked

The new movie to have been leaked by the hacker group Tamilrockers is French Biryani. French Biriyani is a Kannada comedy film, directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A. Talwar of PRK Productions. The highly anticipated movie stars Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf in the lead and has Disha Madan, Rangayana Raghu, Michael Madhu and Pitobash Tripathy in the supporting roles. Many critics called the movie exciting and worth watching, with many fans also praising the movie. The movie was recently released on July 24 and was immediately leaked by the group of hackers.

Over the years, piracy sites like Tamilrockers have grown rampantly and have played an active role in the illegal distribution of movies, songs, series and videos that are usually copyrighted. The website allows viewers to search and download any material that they have leaked with the help of torrent files. Even though the website is blocked by the government, the website continues operation by switching their web address.

Reportedly, the website was formed in 2011 and has been infamous for giving its viewers access to Bollywood and Hollywood content. It even leaks dubbed versions of foreign content for its visitors, thus affecting the monetary performance of such projects. On March 14, 2018, three men behind the site were arrested by the Indian government and then one more member on May 23, 2019.

