Danny Denzongpa Reveals He 'didn't Get' Roles He Wished To Play; Says 'Couldn't Fit'

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa celebrates his birthday on February 25, 2021. Recently in an interview with Outlook, the actor opened up about his journey in the entertainment industry, by majorly playing a villain. He revealed that many offers that he received were for conventional roles similar to the roles he played earlier. He stated that several new directors still have the ‘80s and ‘90s image of him, which he called ‘too monotonous’ and wished for something ‘different’. Danny, who has played the antagonist in most of his films, revealed that his approach towards a negative or a positive character remains the same and that he always considers them as ‘character parts’.

Speaking about his roles in popular films such as Bang Bang, Baby and Naam Shabana, Danny revealed that he had maximum scenes. During that time, he was also shooting for two films- Bioscopewala and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He stated that many of his fans are used to seeing him portraying powerful characters, which is why they feel they haven’t seen him in a full-fledged role.

Looking back at his acting journey, Danny revealed he initially desired to become a singer but when he entered the film institute, he realised that music was part of the acting course. He stated that he felt like an outcast as filmmakers would make films on the subject which he didn’t fit in. He stated that acting in Gulzaar’s Mere Apne was one of his films where he was featured as a generic Indian with no back story, or ‘rather than an exotic creature’.

Danny revealed that he didn’t get the kind of roles he wished to play. He stated that many filmmakers made ‘lost-and-found’ stories that didn’t suit him. Once he appeared in Fakira, which became Golden Jubilee hit, he realised that his fans would accept him, no matter which role he played.

Speaking about his dues, he talked about his two films- 2007’s release Frozen, and Bioscopewala. Frozen garnered two National Awards and several other accolades even after not doing well at the box-office. His character of Rehmat Khan in Bioscopewala is one of his ‘most memorable roles’ and he considers the plot of the film ‘touching’. The list of popular Danny Denzongpa's movies includes Mere Apne, Khoon Khoon, Dharmatma, The Burning Train, Adhikar and many more.

