Kangana Ranaut To Play Role Of Former PM Indira Gandhi In Political Period Drama: Reports

Kangana Ranaut is all set to essay the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. The actor said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project. Read further to know more about what Kangana has to say about her role.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals her mother's 'desi jugaad'; says she 'couldn't stop laughing'

Kangana Ranaut to play the role of former PM Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut had always maintained that her films are a way of speaking her mind about political and social issues. According to reports, after completing the shoot of Thalaivi, Kangana has come onboard another film with a political background. The actor will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. Kangana said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project. "Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India," said Kangana, in a statement released by her office.

Also Read: 'Celebration of life': Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note on Sushant's birth anniversary

"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," said the actor. Kangana added that "the film is based on a book", although she did not elaborate on which written work. She will produce a film that will depict the Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in Revolver Rani will write the story and screenplay, and also direct the project. The period film will be mounted on a very big scale, and have actors portraying Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai, and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among other prominent figures. Kabir flew to Bhopal where the actress is currently shooting for Dhaakad and has already done a few sittings with the actress. The screenplay is ready, according to sources. Other than Dhakaad, Kangana Ranaut also has film Tejas in the pipeline. Kangana in a statement said, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut & 'Dhaakad' team celebrate producer Sohail Maklai's b'day in Bhopal; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut's movies

Along with Aparajita Ayodhya, recently the actor also announced that she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. The first movie received a positive response and was also selected for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa and was directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut celebrates two years of 'Manikarnika', says sequel will be 'bigger, better'

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.