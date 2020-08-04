Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Danny Denzongpa Posed With Star-studded 'Sholay' Cast

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa is often hailed for his glorious contributions to the Indian film industry. He has been part of films like Baby, Manikarnika, Bioscopewala, Hum, Krantiveer, Agneepath, and many more. Recently, an unseen picture of the actor has been going viral on social media.

Danny Denzongpa poses with Sholay star cast

The picture has Danny posing with the star cast of the movie Sholay. Danny can be seen posing alongside the director of the movie, Ramesh Sippy, Amitabh Bachchan who played Jai, Dharmendra who played Veeru and the late Sanjeev Kumar who played Thakur in the film. They are all smiles for the camera while donning a formal attire. They are flanked by the leading ladies of the movie, Hema Malini who played Basanti and Jaya Bachchan who played Radha in the film. The divas make way for a pretty sight in a traditional saree attire.

For the unversed, Danny, who was famous for portraying antagonistic roles was initially the first choice to play the main baddie in the film, Gabbar Singh. The screenwriter of the film Javed Akhtar was skeptical of Amjad Khan for the role as the writer thought that the actor's voice would not suit the character. However, ultimately Danny had to opt-out of Sholay as he was busy shooting for the movie Dharmatma in Afghanistan. The role went on to be portrayed by Amjad making his character Gabbar Singh one of the most iconic villains in the history of Indian cinema. Take a look at the unseen picture of Danny with the star cast of Sholay.

About Sholay

Talking about the movie, Sholay is one of the most popular action-adventure films and it was written by Salim-Javed, directed by Ramesh Sippy, and produced by his father GP Sippy. The film revolved around the story of Veeru and Jay who go on to be hired by the local police to capture the notorious Gabbar Singh.

This movie was placed in the "Top 10 Indian Films of all time" ranking by the British Film Institute in the year 2002. It was also given the Best Film of 50 Years award by the panelists of the 50th Filmfare Awards. The makers had to cut a number of violent scenes from the film and it was initially released with a length of 198 minutes.

