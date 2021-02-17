Abhay Deol Shares 'Frozen' And 'Uss Paar' Trailers As Part Of The Bandra Film Festival

A Filmakaravan and YouTube collaboration, Bandra Film Festival (BFF 2021) is a platform to showcase films made by prolific filmmakers in the past years. The emerging talent and innovative content creators behind the film festival released its trailer highlighting the first two films that will release on February 25th, 2021. Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who is known to nail each character he plays in his films is on the advisory board of the Bandra FIlm Festival. He unveiled the trailer of Frozen & Uss Paar, on his Instagram handle recently.

Abhay Deol unveils 'Frozen' and 'Uss Paar' trailer to be premiered at BFF

Abhay Deol announced that he is a part of the advisory board, on his Instagram account. He also mentioned that this event was taking place to raise funds. Later, he announced one of the films which will be premiered at the Film Festival. He wrote in the caption, "Stellar openers at BFF- Frozen and Uss Paar. Catch Danny Denzongpa and Jackie Shroff in never seen before performances. A special mention to the directors Shivajee Chandrabhushan and Arati Kadav to attempt such stirring narratives. Poignant tales of two young girls on their unique struggles and journeys. BFF is proud to present these two #hiddengems #offthebeatenpathstory Catch the trailer for both the films and you get to watch them on - Bandra Film Festivals YouTube Channel from 25th February. Link in bio.

The film Frozen is a true gem from the past directed by Shivajee Chandrabhushan starring Danny Denzongpa, Aamir Bashir & Yashpal Sharma. The film is a journey of a family's struggle in fighting against all odds when confronted by insurmountable hardships. The film Uss Paar is an offbeat touching film by Aarti Kadav. It stars Jackie Shroff and Ovi Dixit. The film follows the story of a little girl's unwavering efforts in sending across mud to her father, who makes idols. She later takes the help of a kind-hearted TT in an effort to make her efforts bear fruit. Both the films will be releasing on Bandra Film Festival's YouTube channel on February 25th, 2021.

