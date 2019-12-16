Rajinikanth Reveals 3 Tips Given To Him By Amitabh Bachchan & Why He Won't Follow 1

Rajinikanth was recently honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India. The person who felicitated him was none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The 2.0 star had termed Big B as an ‘inspiration’ on the stage. As the 69-year-old geared up for another step of his career, the release of Darbar, he reiterated the statement, while elaborating on some of the advices that Bachchan had given him. While the Petta star said he followed the advice of exercising regularly and being busy, he said he could not follow the third one, of not entering politics, due to ‘circumstances.’

Rajinikanth made the statement at the trailer launch of Darbar where his co-star Suniel Shetty, director AR Murugadoss and other members of the team were present. "I am inspired by Mr Amitabh Bachchan, on and off screen... He told me three things that he practises. First thing he told me was to exercise regularly. The second thing he told me was to be busy. Just be busy. Do whatever you want to do. Don't be bothered by what people say,” the veteran was quoted as saying by PTI said at the event. He added, "The third thing was, 'don't enter politics'. The first two I follow but the third advice I couldn't follow due to circumstances.”

Rajinikanth announced his venture into politics in December 2017. He is, however, yet to name his party. The superstar had stated recently that there is a ‘big surprise’ in store in the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections, hinting at the chances of him throwing his hat in the ring. Amitabh Bachchan had also ventured into politics in the ‘80s, becoming a Congress Member of Parliament, before quitting in three years.

Darbar

Meanwhile, Darbar is gearing up for release on Pongal, in January 2020. The movie also stars Nayanthara. The movie features Rajinikanth as a police officer after 27 years.

