Darbar Trailer: Rajinikanth Fans Are In For A Pongal Treat With His 'bad Cop' Avatar

While fans were expecting the trailer of Rajinikanth’s much anticipated Darbar on his birthday on December 12, they had to wait a few more days as it finally dropped on Monday. With the initial glimpses, one can say that the fans won’t be disappointed as the ‘superstar’ is seen doing everything that they love him for. Be it beating the baddies, romancing his leading lady Nayanthara, delivering trademark one-liners or dancing, Darbar promises to be a treat for ‘Thalaiva’ lovers.

Rajinikanth is playing a police officer after 27 years. He is also working with Nayanthara after many years. While the credits introduce him as ‘Super Cop’, Rajinikanth proudly calls himself as the ‘Bad Cop.’ Be it effortlessly making the baddies fly with his moves or turning around the sunglasses in style before putting them on his eyes, the 2.0 star is at his trademark best .The highlight of the movie will be face-off between Rajinikanth and Suniel Shetty. The latter is playing the baddie on screen after a while, and without a doubt, one would be reminded of his Main Hoon Na act as he is also sporting long hair in this. Watch the trailer here.

Watch the Hindi trailer here

The audio launch of the movie was held recently at a grand event in Chennai. The music of the film has been composed by Why This Kolaveri fame Anirudh Ravichander. Darbar has been directed by AR Murugadoss and is produced by Lyca Productions. The movie is set to release on Pongal next year, which is likely to be celebrated in the second week of January.

