Farhan Akhtar's Trainer Darrell Foster Reveals How He Trained The Actor For Toofan

After giving an emotional performance in The Sky Is Pink, actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to give a power-packed performance in his upcoming sports film, helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra titled Toofan. Farhan has shared a couple of glimpses of his character from the movie and his fans instantly fell in love with his look. The makers of the film, to help Akhtar get in the groove, decided to rope in a well-known trainer from Hollywood named Darrell Foster, who has worked with some of the big banner Hollywood movies like Men In Black 3, The Matrix Reloaded and The Pursuit of Happiness. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Foster revealed that he trained Akhtar like he would train a five-year-old for Toofan.

Darrell Foster opens up about his experience with Farhan Akhtar in Toofan

Farhan Akhtar went through hardcore physical fitness training for playing the role of Alok Oberoi in the film. The actor's trainer Darrell Foster, who was roped in to train Akhtar for the movie, recently sat down for an interview with a leading daily. Opening up about his experience training Farhan, Darrell stated that they went back to basics in terms of his training, from balance to ring work, he stated that he taught Akahtar the same way he would a five-year-old, by starting from scratch.

He then added that Akhtar was like an open vessel and use analogies like asking him to walk and fetch the gloves while when he would return, he would ask him if he thought about how he walked and bent down to fetch the gloves. He further added that Farhan would say ‘no’ and he would say that is where they need to get him as far as fighting skills were concerned.

