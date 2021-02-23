'Dasvi' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Will Play In The Upcoming Social Comedy

Dasvi is an upcoming social comedy film directed by Tushar Jalota and bankrolled by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The shooting of Dasvi commenced recently on Monday, February 22, 2021. However, no updates have been shared yet about the release date of the film. Here is a look at the Dasvi cast and their first looks from the social comedy flick.

Dasvi movie cast

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared the first look of his character Ganga Ram Chaudhary from the upcoming film Dasvi. In the image, Bachchan Jr can be seen sporting a rugged look with a salt and pepper beard as well as has earrings on. Abhishek started his acting career more than two decades ago with JP Dutta's Refugee. He rose to popularity with his 2004 action entertainer Dhoom, wherein he portrayed the character of Inspector Jai Dixit and went on to reprise his character in the later installments of the blockbuster franchise. His most notable works include Dostana, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Guru among others. He will soon be seen in a film titled Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Kahaani.

Yami Gautam

Dasvi cast also includes Vicky Donor actor Yami Gautam. Yami took to her Instagram handle to share her first look from the film, wherein she can be seen donning a police personnel's uniform. Her character's name in the movie is Jyoti Deswal. Yami started her career in television before switching over to Hindi and South Indian films. She made her Hindi film debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor and followed it by appearing in a bunch of Bollywood flicks including Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Bala. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film titled Ginny Weds Sunny. She will next be seen in Bhoot Police.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur is also a part of Dasvi movie cast. She will be seen portraying the role of Bimla Devi. In her first look, she is seen donning a light-coloured saree and posed holding up the peace sign. By the looks of her character and costume, it looks like she will be playing a politician in the upcoming movie. Nimrat first garnered attention for her role in Anurag Kashyap's Peddlers, and later went on to appear in her breakthrough film, The Lunchbox opposite Irrfan Khan, which was also screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Her other popular works include Airlift, The Test Case, Homeland, Wayward Pines among others.

Image Credits: Abhishek Bachchan Official Instagram Account

