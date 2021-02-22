Yami Gautam Shares Her Look From Upcoming Film 'Dasvi' And Fans Are Loving It

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram to share a new update on her next film. On February 22, Yami shared a new poster of her upcoming film Dasvi. Along with the post, she also wrote the name of her character in the movie Dasvi. Yami can be seen in the uniform of a police officer.

Yami Gautam reveals her character name in Dasvi

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram and shared a poster of her upcoming film Dasvi. In the post, the actor wrote " Meet Jyoti Deswal' and also said that the shooting of Dasvi now begins. Check out her post below:

Fans were excited to hear this news and they showered their love on Yami Gautam's Instagram post. Some of them congratulated her while many others praised her look in the uniform of a police officer. Several others also asked about the release date of Dasvi. Check out some of the reactions from her fans and follower on Instagram:

The film is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The shooting of Dasvi just began and no updates have been shared yet about the release date of Dasvi.

Before sharing her look on her social media account, she also shared a poster of Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan on her Instagram confirming that he will also play a role in the Dasvi cast. She captioned the post and said "Meet Ganga Ram Chaudhary". Nimrat Kaur is also a part of the Dasvi cast. She took to her Instagram account and shared a poster of herself and wrote 'Meet Bimla Devi'. Check out the posts below:

About Yami Gautam's career

Yami Gautam started her acting career in the Hindi films with Vicky Donor in 2012. She even received a nomination for her role in the movie. She then played a crucial role in Badlapur in 2015. Her role in 2017's Kaabil was critically acclaimed and she received a lot of positive responses from the audience. She then played the female lead in Uri: The Surgical Strike. She was last seen in the 2019 film Bala along with Ayushmann Khurana.

