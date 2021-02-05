Yami Gautam Spills The Beans On Signing 8 Films, Says She Waited For These Opportunities

Actor Yami Gautam, who was last seen alongside Vikrant Massey in the Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny, is all set to kick off the shoot of her next film titled Dasvi after wrapping up the shoot of the highly-anticipated film, Bhoot Police. In addition to that, Yami is on a roll lately as the 32-year-old has eight upcoming films in the pipeline, suggests a report by Hindustan Times. In an interview with HT, the Bala actor opened up about having several films in her kitty and expressed how she 'waited for these opportunities'.

Also Read | Yami Gautam Wraps Shoot Of 'Bhoot Police', Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts

Yami Gautam speaks about selecting scripts and her upcoming films

A week ago, Yami Gautam revealed that she has wrapped up the shoot of Pavan Kirpalani directorial Bhoot Police and is currently prepping for the shoot of Dasvi, for which, she is taking lessons in Haryanvi language as she will be seen playing the role of a Haryanvi girl in the film. It has been reported that the social drama's shoot will go on floors in Agra with co-star Abhishek Bachchan, in mid-February.

Also Read | Yami Gautam Back To Where She Started Her Journey As An Actor 11 Years Ago

Speaking about the same, Yami Gautam expressed looking forward to essaying the role of a cop in Dasvi. She also revealed that the role is special to her because growing up, Dr Kiran Bedi has been her inspiration. She also shed some light on another upcoming film of hers, i.e. A Thursday. Sharing details about the film, Yami said that it is the second instalment of 2008's A Wednesday and shared being thrilled to headline the film. Elaborating further on the same, the Uri actor revealed essaying the role of a playschool teacher in this Behzad Khambata directorial, who takes her own students hostage.

Yet another film in Yami Gautam's films list is director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary's next, based on crime journalism. Yami also told the portal that she didn't want to be a part of the project just because it's a female-led film. She explained that the aforementioned films have great scripts and roles with amazing filmmakers. However, she didn't spill the beans on the other four upcoming ventures, suggesting that announcements about them will be made soon.

Also Read | Yami Gautam Loves Being Surrounded By Nature And Her Instagram Photos Are Proof!

Furthermore, she also spoke about her nine-year-long film career and admitted always having one film in hand. However, she expressed that after Kabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, things have changed for her and she has patiently waited for the opportunities. She also revealed her aspirations of becoming a versatile actor and choose scripts which she believes in.

Also Read | Yami Gautam Shares Sun-kissed Picture With Glimpse Of Her 'farm Life' In Himachal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.