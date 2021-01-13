Did You Know Varun Dhawan Was Paid A Whopping Amount For 'Coolie No. 1' Remake?

Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan made it to Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020. The movie has been loved widely and went on to become the most-streamed title on the streaming platform on Christmas Day and its first weekend. The lead actor, Varun Dhawan was paid a huge fee and was his highest ever in his career so far for the recent remake. Read on to know more details about the whole story

Varun Dhawan was paid a whopping fee for Coolie No.1

As per sources of BollywoodHungama.com, Varun Dhawan made a whopping Rs 25 crores paid for his role in Coolie No.1, and this has been the highest that the actor has ever earned through his career. Director David Dhawan, who was at the helm of the remake, as well as the original, has made Rs 15 crores for the project while Rohit Dhawan, who is the associate director, of the project got paid Rs. 7 crores. The Dhawan family has made almost a whopping Rs 50 Crore with the project.

More about Coolie No.1

Coolie No.1 was an official remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Varun Dhawan was seen playing the titular role of Raju, opposite Sara Ali Khan who played his love interest, Sarah Rozario. The other supporting actors include Paresh Rawal as Jeffrey Rozario, Javed Jaffrey as Pandit Jai Kishen, Rajpal Yadav as Pintu, Johnny Lever as Inspector Jagjit Godbole and Sahil Vaid as Deepak Verma, who is Raju's best friend, and Shikha Talsania as Anju Rozario.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor as well as Prajakta Koli, which has completed its first schedule of filming in Chandigarh, recently. The actor will also be seen in Sriram Raghavn’s Ekkis and Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, later in 2021.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Dhawan, before Coolie No. 1, starred in Street Dancer 3D, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva. Despite receiving negative reviews from critics, the film turned out to be commercially successful.

