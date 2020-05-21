'CID' Fame Dayanand Shetty Talks About Salman Khan's Door Breaking Scene In 'Dabangg'

TV actor Dayanand Shetty aka Daya is well-known for his performance in CID, especially for the 'Darwaza todo' sequences. Recently, when Dayanand Shetty was talking to a leading entertainment portal, he opened up about the impact of the 'Darwaza todo' sequences and how it impacted Bollywood films including Salman Khan's Dabangg. Read on to know why according to Dayanand Shetty, the series has glorified the police department.

Dayanand Shetty's take on 'Darwaza todo' sequence

Interestingly, Dayanand Shetty was asked if Salman Khan copied the door breaking scene style in his cop drama Dabangg. To which, he replied that CID has inspired a lot of films, where the police department has been glorified. Generalising the picturisation of cops, he added that normally in a film the cop is shown corrupt and lazy. Calling breaking doors 'an exceptional job', Dayanand Shetty added that in the old films, the senior cop used to call the constable for breaking doors. He concluded by saying that, the way he broke doors, it made an impact.

In the same interview, the 50-year-old actor talked about CID and elaborated on how the show maintained the faith of people in CID and cop department. He mentioned that viewers can hardly see ACP Pradhyuman sitting on a chair. Adding more to the same, he said even if he is sitting, the rest of the cops are standing. He also highlighted that CID cops are never relaxed but always on the move.

In further conversation, the Khatron Ke Khiladi participant said that there are different images of the society that has been portrayed. The report quoted him saying that the good, bad and evil happen in all the possible fields in the society. But when the viewer is seeing a bad part of the police department, the CID shows a good part of the department. The report also quoted him saying that certain things look good on certain actors. And, that there are very few actors who are versatile.

For the unversed, Sony TV's fictional serial CID, which started airing in 1998, was on-air for more than 20 years. The serial featured numerous critically acclaimed actors including Shivaji Satam. Over the years, the crime-drama serial bagged many accolades and awards in the action-thriller genre. The last episode was aired on October 27, 2018. Recently, the makers started the re-run of the serial amid the nationwide lockdown.

