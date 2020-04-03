CID Cast Then And Now: Here Is How The CID Cast Has Transformed Over The Years

The Indian television show CID is still fresh in the audience’s memory. The show first aired in the year 1998 and continued till 2018 with over 1500 episodes. CID is the longest-running television series in India. The show is still enjoyed by many as it is re-run again on Sony’s sister channel Sony Pal. The core CID cast has remained the same over the years. Here is a look at some of the CID cast members and how they have transformed over the years.

Shivaji Satam

Then

(Image courtesy: Still from Youtube)

Now

Shivaji Satam played the iconic character of ACP Pradyuman in CID. The audience still remembers his dialogues and catchphrases. He may have grown older, but his character is still legendary. He continues to play roles in many Hindi and Marathi films and TV shows.

Dayanand Shetty

Then

(Image courtesy: Still from Youtube)

Dayanand Shetty played the role of Senior Inspector Daya in the show. He was known on the show for his muscle power and iconic, ‘Daya Darwaza Tod Do’. Over the years, the actor has lost his baby face and has gotten a more mature look.

Aditya Shrivastava

Then

(Image courtesy- Still from youtube)

Now

Aditya Shrivastava played the character of Senior Inspector Abhijeet. He was known for his intense portrayal and sometimes awkward flirting with Dr. Tarika on the show. Over the years, he has acted in many films like Satya, Gulaal, Lakshya, Paanch, Black Friday, Kaalo, Super 30, etc.

Dinesh Phadnis

Then

(Image courtesy: still from Youtube)

Now

Indian actor Dinesh Phadnis is best known for his portrayal of Inspector Fredricks, AKA Freddy on CID. He is famous for his witty and comical responses on the show. He also has written for some episodes of CID.

