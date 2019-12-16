Salman Khan Shares The Secret To Dabangg's Success At The Box Office Over The Years

Salman Khan's Dabangg film franchise has evidently been one of the most successful franchises in the Hindi film industry. The franchise reportedly made an impact on its audience with action, drama, and song sequences, making the character Chulbul Pandey a household name. Both the instalments in the Dabangg franchise till date haver grossed over 100 crores at the box office. Now, actor Salman Khan has opened up about how the franchise worked in the first place.

Salman Khan on Dabangg franchise's success

The megastar Salman Khan recently was talking to a news daily promoting the latest Dabangg film. The actor stated that it is really difficult to take a franchise forward as the entertainment quotient has a likeability to drop with each instalment. The actor then revealed that thus franchise has fallen into place along with the fourth instalment's script ready. The actor gave the example of successful film franchises like Rocky and Rambo who have had immense success through the years.

The actor stated that elements of heroism in a film allow it to work better. The actor believes that heroism does not mean romancing a lady or fighting goons, it means to fight against all odds and emerge as the winner. The actor added furthermore that one cannot just have an action sequence in a film without emotions backing it. The actor believes that it does not matter if an actor jumps, punches, or kicks hundreds of fighters, but if the emotions of that scene are not set in the right place, the action is meaningless. While talking about the film furthermore, the actor added that Dabangg 3 will be a semi-prequel film. Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan brainstorming and improvising. The film will reportedly begin in present-day and go in past to track the character Chulbul Pandey's past. The actor then stated that though the film will showcase Chulbul's past, it will not entirely be a prequel.

