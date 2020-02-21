Salman Khan's Coolest 'Dabangg' GIFs You Must Check Out Right Away

Salman Khan is one of the most distinguished personalities of the Bollywood film industry. He stepped into Bollywood with his debut movie, Biwi Ho To Aisi and has now become one of the highest-paid actors. Some of his super hit movies include Dabangg, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Wanted, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and many more. He is currently busy with his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The actor is not only known for his work in films but also for his style, fitness, and dance moves. Listed below are some of Salman Khan's GIFs from the superhit flick, Dabangg:

ALSO READ | Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan Said There Would Be No Mannat If It Weren't For Him

ALSO READ | Salman Khan On 'The Kapil Sharma Show': A Unique Combo That Left The Fans Hungry For More!

Salman Khan's Dabangg GIFs that are super cool

Salman Khan's Dabangg film franchise has been one of the most successful franchises in the Bollywood film industry. The movie reportedly made the superhit character Chulbul Pandey a household name and the film has also had a huge impact on the audience with its action, drama and song sequences. The movie has grossed over 100 crores at the box office till now.

Salman Khan will next be seen in his upcoming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is currently in the production stage. Helmed by Prabhudeva, this is the second time the director is collaborating with Salman Khan, after Dabangg 3. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement in 2019.

The movie is scheduled to be released this year on the occasion of Eid. Hence, the production is reported to be in full swing in order to meet the release date. Along with Salman Khan, the film will be featuring Disha Patani and Randeep Hoda in pivotal roles. It is a sequel to Salman Khan's superhit Wanted.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Most Romantic Scenes With Salman Khan From 'Sultan'

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Unseen BTS Pictures Leaked From Sets Of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.