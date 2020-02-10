DCW's Swati Maliwal Calls Gargi College Horror 'unbearable', Assures Support To Students

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday, January 10, spoke about the alleged sexual harassment of students in the college by unidentified men on February 6, and called the incident 'unbearable.' In a tweet, she stated that the DCW stood strong with the girls in their fight against the 'poor mentality' of the administration.

The DCW Chairperson's tweet roughly translates to "The hooliganism and vulgarity that happened at Gargi College is unbearable. After the incident, when the college administration said that "what was the need of the students to come to the fest", then all the limits are exceeded! In the fight against this poor mentality, we are standing with the students of Gargi College."

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to both the Gargi College administration and police to find why no action has been taken in the matter of alleged sexual harassment of female students in the college by unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also visited the college premises and interacted with the students.

While interacting with the media Maliwal had said, "We met many students at the Gargi College today, who narrated the horrifying ordeals faced by them during the fest held a few days back. Neither the college administration nor the police has taken any action in the matter. Delhi Commission of Women is issuing a notice to both the college and the police to find out why an FIR has not been registered nor have any arrests taken place? When the DCW can reach and record the statements of the girls in the college then what was the administration waiting for? The girls have told us that molestation happened in front of the security personnel but no action was taken."

Gargi molestation case

On Sunday, students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

