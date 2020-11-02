'De De Pyaar De' Shooting Location Includes Major Places From United Kingdom And India

De De Pyaar De is a romantic-comedy film directed by Akiv Ali. It stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in a complicated love story. Released in 2019, the movie received much appreciation from the audiences and went on to become a hit at the Box Office.

De De Pyaar De shooting location

The shooting of De De Pyaar De extensively took place in the United Kingdom and India. Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehta and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha Khurana locks eye in London, where their love story starts to bloom. The movie features several places of London. It was filmed in Leeds Castle, Kent, England, which is built on islands in a lake formed by the River Len.

Other places include Castle Farm, Shoreham, Kent; Oxford Street, which is one of the most prominent places in London. It features Carnaby Street, a pedestrianised shopping place in Soho in the City of Westminster. The well-known Tower Bridge also appears in the movie. Nell Gwynn House, Sloane Ave is one of the locations where De De Pyaar De was filmed. The London schedule of the movie was commenced in July 2018.

De De Pyaar De commenced principal photography in Mumbai in January 2018. It heavily features the beautiful locations of north India. Tabu as Manjana ‘Manju’ Mehra residents with her in-law at Kullu Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India. It is where Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh go to meet the former’s family.

The resort in De De Pyaar De caught the eyes of the viewers. It is Neeralaya resort situated in Kullu, with river Beas flowing right behind it. Neeralaya resort Kullu is located in village Raison, 1.5 km off the NH21, 25 km short of Manali. The cottage place is nearest to Chandigarh railway station by Train, with Bhuntar being the closest by Air.

About De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De cast includes Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Madhumalti Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Inayat Sood, Bhavin Bhanushali and Rajveer Singh with Sunny Singh in a cameo appearance. The film shows Ashish, a middle-aged non-residential Indian who is yet to be divorced with his distant wife who resides in India. He falls in love with young girl Ayesha, who is half of his age and decides to marry her. As he takes Ayesha to meet his long lost family, chaos ensues between his ex-wife, children and family and his new girlfriend.

