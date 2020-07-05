Sushant's case similar to Jiah's, police could've called it suicide under pressure: Rabia

Netizens, film celebrities and even politicians have been demanding a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Twitteratti demanding ‘justice’ for the actor’s death, have been scrutinising the various details related to the death, right from the objects in his room, the persons who came to his rescue, apart from hitting out at the celebrities. Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan too has been reading up on the case details and has drawn paralles between the deaths of her daughter and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Videos of Rabia Khan have been coming out on social media. In one of them, she said, “Looking at the photographs and circumstances, it looks very similar to my daughter’s death, but if the police is under pressure then a homicide begins to look like suicide.”

Here’s the video



She added, “The scenario is same, method is same, the people involved are same. When police comes to the crime scene, we don’t know if they are collecting or destroying evidence."

"After seven years, we have discovered that police was tampering all evidence. Who is above police? Who is above law?" Rabia stated.

She claimed, "There must be someone above for police to not do their jobs."

Rabia stated that the entire story about Jiah's case is out in the public but is 'not reaching the court'. "Even if one police officer would have done their job, we would not have to approach the CBI," she said.

She also claimed that the police changed details in her FIR in the case, asking her to sign a new one that claimed that the bouquet they found was a 'break-up bouquet'. She then claimed that the CBI chargesheet, however, called the ‘break-up bouquet’ story as fake to make it look like suicide. She also claimed that the police did not mention the details of the flat in the ‘Punchnama’.

Rabia claimed that the marks on Sushant’s neck, as was the case with Jiah, could not have been caused through a fabric. She also stated that ‘asphyxia’, as is being cited as per the post-mortem, by police to rule foul play, would’ve happened before one’s death and that a person could be hanged after that.

Rabia had earlier stated that a CBI officer claimed Salman Khan had called him not to 'harass' Sooraj Pancholi, who is the accused in the case. She had urged Bollywood stars to stand up to the ‘toxicity’ and not allow the powerful people to ‘sabotage’ investigation.

Jiah Khan was found hanging at her residence in 2013. Sooraj Pancholi, who was reportedly named in her suicide note, was arrested and then released on bail. The case is still underway.

