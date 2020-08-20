Death On The Nile Trailer Out; Nimrat Kaur, Pulkit Samrat & Others Heap Praise Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal starrer Death On The Nile trailer has finally been released and it is filled with exciting turns and events. Many celebrities like Nimrat Kaur, Pulkit Samrat, Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee and many more have reacted to the trailer and have mentioned how eager they are to see Ali in the new Hollywood film. Take a look at all the Death On The Nile reactions.

Also Read | Nimrat Kaur talks about nepotism, says 'didn't lose projects because of a star kid'

Death On The Nile trailer

Ali Fazal recently took to his Twitter to post the trailer from his new film Death On The Nile. Apart from Ali, the film features Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The movie will be an adaptation of a novel.

Also Read | Nimrat Kaur wishes Sonu Sood on his birthday, thanks him for helping her out; See post

Ali mentioned in his tweet- "This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it." (sic) and also added a link for the trailer. Take a look at his tweet and the trailer of the movie.

This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it. https://t.co/LpS7BDpDSB pic.twitter.com/C5dgiOVWrB — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) August 19, 2020

Death On The Nile reactions

Since Ali Fazal tweeted about his trailer, many celebs have responded with their views. Actor Nimrat Kaur mentioned that she thought the trailer was 'bomb'. She mentioned - "My goodness@alifazal9!!!!! What a bomb trailer, cast and YOU in it!!!! Absolutely blown away!!! Making your mama and pretty much the rest of the country look so damn fine...also special love for that moustache!! LOVE LOVE LOVE it all!!!" (sic) Take a look:

Also Read | Nimrat Kaur misses out on Emmy 2020 nominations, says 'the show must go on'

My goodness @alifazal9!!!!! What a bomb trailer, cast and YOU in it!!!! Absolutely blown away!!! Making your mama and pretty much the rest of the country look so damn fine...also special love for that moustache!! LOVE LOVE LOVE it all!!! 💯🤩♥️ https://t.co/X6rPed6cZb — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 20, 2020

Actor Pulkit Samrat also loved the trailer. He left many emojis in his response. Take a look:

Also Read | Ali Fazal shares behind the scenes from his latest short film 'Tasveer'

💓💪🤩🍻 — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) August 19, 2020

Dia Mirza also responded to the trailer. She mentioned she couldn't believe what she was seeing. She wrote - "Ali! Feeling so much pride and joy. This trailer is amazing and seeing you in the midst if this incredible cast makes me want to dance with joy" (sic). Take a look:

Ali! Feeling so much pride and joy. This trailer is amazing and seeing you in the midst if this incredible cast makes me want to dance with joy ❤️🤗 Keeping shining! Mom would have LOVED this @alifazal9 https://t.co/99fbVY53Gl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 19, 2020

Actor Manoj Bajpayee left some warm wishes for Ali Fazal's new film. He wrote - "Best wishes" (sic). Take a look:

Swara Bhasker also mentioned good things about the trailer. She also praised Ali Fazal in her tweet. Take a look:

Go Aliiiiiiiiiiii! We love uuuuuu 💜💜💜🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/AuubdVxCFE — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 19, 2020

Actor Satyajeet Dubey mentioned that Ali Fazal looked great in the trailer. He also wrote good things about the movie. Take a look:

Neil Nitin Mukesh also congratulated Ali Fazal on his movie. He also tweeted back to the actor. Take a look at his tweet:

Congratulations @alifazal9 Good luck with the release. The film and you both are looking SHARP 🤗😁🤗. All the best to you. — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 19, 2020

Vikrant Massey also seemed in high spirits for Ali Fazal and his new film. He tweeted - "Whistle Whistle" (sic). Take a look:

Whistle!!! Whistle!!!! 👻❤️ — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) August 19, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.